By Ada Osadebe

Actress, Shan George, has confirmed that Nollywood veteran Hanks Anuku is fine, hale and hearty.

George made the clarification following a viral video showing a man identified as Hanks Anuku roaming the streets in tattered clothes.

In the viral video, a man wearing worn clothes, who appeared homeless, was posted on Twitter by users who claimed it was Hanks Anuku.

Reacting to the video, online users criticised the stakeholders in the Nigerian film business for their inability to care for their colleagues.

However, Shan George, reacting to the video, claimed Hanks was doing fine and was even on set with her four days ago in Asaba, Delta State, to play the role of a king in their

forthcoming movie.

She posted some pictures and captioned them: “Three days ago in Asaba. Hanks is fine. We are on same set.

“See Hanks playing the king just three days ago. Nothing is wrong with Hanks.”

Meanwhile, here are some of the reactions of social media users to the viral video:

iamnaniboi said: “This is really disturbing. Best in action movies those days.”

kaybugar said: “Drugs, gambling and womanising no be better business.”

wendy_adammaa said: “He needs all the help he can get at the moment.”

dakkilola said: “You people will not do gofundme for him, but y’all will gather money and buy James brown and BBN housemates cars.

yinkaxyz1 said: “Result of Alaba piracy. These guys made lots of popular movies but their works were pirated.

“They are by just famous without making money now they can’t even take care of themselves. Lots of veteran Nollywood stars are going through this.

iam_kelvinossai said: “I just pray this is a movie acting scene. I pray for him to recover if this isn’t acting. To everyone seeing this, I pray you or anyone close to you don’t see such in life.”

officialbobbyfredrick__ said: “Is it that there’s no actors guild in this country? What’s their work?



“If veterans actors like this end up this way, no wonder actresses are doing other shady side hustle to support their movie career.”

RELATED NEWS