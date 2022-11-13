Ifeoluwa Emmanuel

By Bose Adelaja

Despite her disability, a Senior Secondary School (SSS) III student of Jagunmolu Girls Secondary Grammar School, Bariga, Lagos State, Ifeoluwa Emmanuel, has won a laptop Handicapped student beats able-bodied colleagues in tech competition emerged the Code-General in the 52 weeks rigorous Computer Programming and Information Technology, organised by Access to Youth Information Technology (AYIITI 3.0) in Lagos.

Over 30 children including the vulnerable ones drawn from various areas of Lagos benefitted from the free training which include Python, Javascript, PHP & MySQL, Github, Shell Scrpting, HTML & CSS, Project Management, Communication Skill, Design with Figma, Confidence building, games and Advocacy.

The children between the ages of 8 and 18 irrespective of their tribe, race and religion, graduated from the training over the weekend.

The Founder, Akinyele Olubodun in his address said the vision started in 2010 based on his upbringing from the slum where many of his contemporaries were involved in various acts of criminality ranging from armed robbery, touting, hooliganism and cybercrime to mention but a few.

According to him, the passion to fix the society through vulnerable children was nurtured in his school days and this eventually materialized in 2010 though there were financial challenges but for the support of some concerned people.

The weekend event was the third in the series which discovered over some vulnerable children who were sourced from the streets of Lagos.

Among the graduating students was 17 years old Ifeoluwa Emmanuel who received a crafted medal and laptop gift from the AYITI 3.0 founder for her successful performance.

Ifeoluwa was decorated as Code-General of the training in a low-key ceremony..

The interesting part of the training was that all the children are now certified web designers at their younger ages of between eight and 18 and they acquired the skill free of charge through AYITI 3.0.

The students were divided into three groups, DEFIA, MUGO and Unbeatables who each created and designed the websites to proffer solution to some feasible challenges in the society ranging from medical, financial and needs of the society.

Apart from training the vulnerable children, AYITI 3.0 founder said there is five years monitoring and mentoring plan for them just as he has connected some reputable organisations that are prepared to accommodate them for internship after their present education.

‘’Ife’’ as she is fondly known as said she desires to impact the society with her acquired knowledge from the training.

In a chat with our correspondent, Ife’s mother, Mrs Dupe Emmanuel expressed happiness over her daughter’s achievement despite her disability.

Going down memory lane, she said the girl was diagnosed of Sickle Cell Anaemia at the age of three years and this was managed till age five, a week into her primary education registration when she cried out from sleep. She said, ‘’this was how the journey began as she was still and suffered memory which led to partial stroke that affected her arm and was about being amputated save for divine intervention after she underwent a surgery.’’ She said.

In a chat with Vanguard, ife said the website was created and designed to proffer solution to medical challenges in the society, ‘’It will break some barriers associated with queuing for long hour in many hospitals for medical consultation and reduce costs to the barest minimum. Also, it will enable the vulnerable in the society to varieties of medical attention.’’ She said.

Muhammed Oseni, 17, is disabled on wheel chair who was discovered on his way to school as his friends were assisting his wheel chair and this caught the attention of Olubodun who quickly engaged him on the programme and he was enrolled.

Muhammed’s father abandoned his family six years and the mother has been taken care of a family of six and they live in a shack. Initially, the mother used to back him to the school but a Good Samaritan noticed the pains which the woman underwent by trekking and backing her grown up son to a school of about 1.7KM walking distance.

Part of the challenges include crossing of pedestrian bridge and that is where his friends assist him. In the course of his studies, Muhammed has to climb to the top floor of a four-storey building to attend computer classes which is not easily accessible for disabled persons. Nevertheless, his disability did not hinder him from participating in the computer programming training designed to re-orientate the younger generation.

Olubodun said since inception, AYITI has trained over 120 children who are positively impacting the society in their own little way.

On funding, he said it has not been easy to train children with special needs on web designing. He admonished the children to use their skills to impact the world positively.

