…As Dettol promotes handwashing habits among Nigerian children

By Chioma Obinna

Although the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, has consistently advocated handwashing with soap as critical in the fight against infectious diseases, statistics show that only 16 per cent of Nigerians have access to basic handwashing facilities at home.

This leaves families and communities at risk of many infectious diseases, with children particularly vulnerable.

Globally, around 3 in 10 people – or 2.3 billion do not have handwashing facilities with water and soap available at home. The situation is worse in the least developed countries, including Nigeria where over 6 in 10 people are without access to basic hand hygiene.

Studies have shown that social or physical, and environmental factors such as bad hygiene habits and poor sanitation play a huge role in the deterioration of the body through disease and illness. While hygiene-related diseases affect all ages and genders, they have even more adverse effects on those who have a natural predisposition to the disease; the old and the young.

Children especially are naturally susceptible to hygiene-related diseases such as diarrhoea, typhoid and cholera.

According to UNICEF, “in 2019, diarrhoea killed approximately 480,000 young children across the globe, accounting for 9 per cent of all deaths among children under age 5.” These children could have been protected by simple active interventions which include improved sanitation, and even more simply, improved hand hygiene habits.

Hand hygiene is one of the most critical and proven measures to reduce this avoidable harm. Buttressing the importance of this measure, World Health Organisation and the Global Handwashing Partnership have appointed two separate days to emphasise the priority of hand hygiene annually: Hand Hygiene Day held on the 5th of May and Global Handwashing Day on the 15th of October. Both days emphasise the necessity of stakeholder involvement in the impartation of hand hygiene habits in children.

Understanding that both advocacy days are set aside to reiterate the importance of hand hygiene as a medium to prevent infections and to save lives, stakeholders such as Reckitt with their Dettol brand have been heavily invested in advancing the cause. Through robust initiatives, millions of children have adopted healthy lifestyles.

One such initiative includes The School Hygiene Program, through which Reckitt has educated over five million children on proper hand hygiene habits over the past 7 years. This initiative has supported the government’s effort in promoting a healthy lifestyle in children at the primary school level.

Understanding that impacting the lifestyle of children begins with creating a healthy lifestyle they can copy from their parents, Reckitt also introduced ‘The New Mum’s Programme. This initiative through whichDettol has educated over five million pregnant women and new mothers on hygienic practices to protect them during the pre- and post- aspects of their pregnancies has translated to children who know no alternative to a hygienic lifestyle.

By 2025, Dettol hopes to reduce absenteeism by 10 per cent, achieve a 10 per cent in diarrhoea cases, and educate, empower, and inspire 6 million schoolchildren to practice good hygiene habits through The Hygiene Quest curriculum which it introduced in 2021. In Lagos State, where the Hygiene Quest curriculum was first tested, there was a 7 per cent decrease in the frequency of diarrhoea. Building on that success, in 2022, Dettol Nigeria in partnership with the Wellbeing Foundation Africa (WBFA), will be accelerating the Hygiene Quest’s programme. This collaboration aims to improve knowledge, support behaviour modification in kids’ hygiene practices, and lower the number of illnesses and absences from school. As a result, the positive effects on health, education, and development will be significant and trans-generational. The initiative will also build on the successes of the WBFA’s Adolescent Skills and Drills Personal, Social, and Health Education program, which aims to guarantee the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for kids between the ages of 8 and 17.

Apart from its unique approaches to individual change, Reckitt has also actively commemorated the Hand Hygiene and Global Handwashing Days alongside the Nigerian government. In 2019, Dettol alongside the Federal Ministry of Water Resources launched the ‘Clean Naija Initiative’ – a national hygiene program designed to create awareness and educate the public on the importance of proper hygiene such as handwashing. This partnership has also manifested in a yearly commemorative event on Global Handwashing Day.

With these and many more life-changing disease-eradicating initiatives that have impacted millions of children and inspired widespread adoption of healthy handwashing habits,Dettol has proven without a doubt that a single brand through tenacity can transform the culture of a nation.

