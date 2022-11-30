By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-DESPITE the widespread protests that have trailed the payment of half salaries to members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, the federal government may have refused to complete the payment.

This is so as the government on Wednesday, paid lecturers their November salaries in full without completing that of October which was half.

A lecturer who spoke to Vanguard, confirmed that they received their November salaries in full but said nothing was heard about the October salaries which they expected the government to complete.

“Yes, we received salaries today but it was for November. We expected that it would come together with arrears but that wasn’t the case,” a lecturer who didn’t want his name mentioned told Vanguard.

He expressed disappointment that government still did not pay the arears even as ASUU respectfully called off strike and asked lecturers to return to classes.

“We are surprised that the salaries for November were paid without the arears. This is in violation of the terms and conditions that led to the strike being called off.

” I’m not supposed to talk to you because we have a leadership to talk to the media. The leadership is aware of what happened and will respond appropriately to it,”he said.

Vanguard recalled that the federal government had paid half salaries to the lecturers, who had resumed classes on October 14,2022, after about eight months of embarking on strike.

The action which the government had claimed was in line with its no-work-no-pay policy has since been attracting condemnations from different quarters.

