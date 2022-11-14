By Chinonso Alozie

Gunmen numbering over ten, on Monday invaded a traditional ruler’s palace in Obudu Agwa community in Oguta local government area of Imo state and allegedly opened fire on them.

Report had it that the monarch, Eze Ignatius Asor and the palace chiefs were sprayed with bullets.

At the time of filing this report, the Imo state Police Public Relations Officer, Mike Abattam, said he was preparing a reaction to the incident.

It was gathered that the leaders of the community were discussing issues about the community when the incident happened.

However, eyewitnesses from the area claimed the monarch and three others could not survive it.

Apart from the said victims, “many others were seriously wounded. Some have been rushed to the hospital. Some also could not survive it. The community is in commotion everybody is running away. At least 10 people have been wounded and many others ran away.”

RELATED NEWS