South African police officials on duty.

Gunmen have shot six people dead with others left wounded on the outskirts of South Africa’s coastal city of Durban, police said Saturday.

According to report The shooting took place in Clermont, to the west of Durban in southeastern KwaZulu-Natal province at around 10:30 pm (2030 GMT) on Friday.

“The seven men were in a room within (an) informal settlement when unknown persons opened fire,” police said.

“Six people were shot dead and one injured,” police added.

An investigation into murder and attempted murder is underway, with police appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“There can be no reason to justify killing people in such a brutal manner,” said Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the provincial police chief.

