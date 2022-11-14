By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI – Unidentified gunmen, Monday, struck and killed the traditional ruler of Obudi Agwa Autonomous Community, Eze Ignatius Asor.

A source in the community said they also killed two other persons in the community.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed the palace during a meeting and opened fire, killing the monarch and others at the spot, while injuring some others.

The attack was said to have left the community devastated, as some have fled the community for fear of more attacks and massive arrests.

“Gunmen stormed the palace while they were having meeting and opened fire on them. The traditional ruler, Eze Ignatius Asor has been killed and two others.

“Some persons were also injured. The community is devastated; many have run away out of fear.

“Eze Asor was a good man, trying to ensure peace in the community”, the source submitted.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Michael Abattam, was yet to react to the incident as at press time.

