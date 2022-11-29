By Efosa Taiwo

Gunmen have killed the women leader of the Labour Party (LP), Victoria Chintex in Kaura LG of Kaduna State.

Publicity secretary of the LP in southern Kaduna senatorial zone, Edward Buju revealed this in a statement on Tuesday.

According to Buju, she died on Monday after gunmen invaded her residence in Kaura and shot her.

Her husband was also said to have sustained gunshot injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a medical facility.

“The Southern Kaduna (Zone 3) Labour Party commiserates with the party chairman and his excos in Kaura local government area, over the untimely demise of our mother and sister, Mrs Victoria Chintex, woman leader, Kaura local government area, who was killed yesterday (Monday) by some unknown gunmen in her residence in Kaura,” the statement reads.

Buju described the deceased as “industrious, hard working and a dedicated party leader”.

Read Also: 20-yr-old kills co-wife with pestle

US indicts three Americans for funding Cameroon’s Ambazonia separatists

He charged LP members at all levels in the state to pray for the repose of her soul.

“More so, as we await the burial plans by the family, the Zone 3 Labour Party will make support to her family,” Buju said.

“On behalf of our presidential candidate, Peter Obi; our gubernatorial candidate in Kaduna state, Jonathan Asake; the party senatorial candidate for Southern Kaduna zone, Mike Auta, we call on the people of Kaura LGA, to be law abiding as vengeance is of the Lord.”

The incident was equally confirmed by Mr. Arabambi Abayomi, the party’s National Publicity Secretary,

Arabambi who spoke to Vanguard on the telephone disclosed that the party will ensure it engages the police to investigate the ugly incident.

RELATED NEWS