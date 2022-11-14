By Peter Duru

A former Deputy Rector of the Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, and lecturer in the Department of Electrical and Electronics, Oche Enenche, was, weekend, shot dead by the criminal gangs tormenting motorists and commuters on the busy Otukpo-Eke-Ugbokolo-Otukpa highway.

His murder came as the Information Officer of Ukum Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State, Mr. Orbunde Ephraim, was, Saturday, also shot dead by unknown gunmen in Zaki Biam, the Local Government headquarters.

The immediate past chairman of Ukum LGA, Steve Ayua, who appointed Ephraim as the council’s Information Officer, said the killers tailed the victim to his house and shot him in the stomach.

Ayua said: “I appointed him (Ephraim) the Information Officer of Ukum LGA but I don’t know if the new chairman retained him or not, but he was shot last night and was taken to a private hospital, unfortunately, he didn’t get prompt medical attention and he eventually passed on.”

Meanwhile, the former Deputy Rector was reportedly killed by gunmen on Friday evening while on his way back to Ugbokolo from Otukpo in the company of his wife.

According to a lecturer in the institution, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the deceased had travelled in his car to Otukpo town with the wife for a private engagement, and it was while on the way back to Ugbokolo on Friday around 4 pm that they ran into an ambush by the armed men who have been attacking motorists on that road almost regularly.

“From what we gathered, he drove into the gunmen and they flagged him down. And they didn’t waste a minute, as he was stopping they shot and killed him.

“They also made attempt to kidnap his wife but because the security personnel who were not too far away from the point of the incident rushed to where the gunshots came from, the armed men on sighting the approaching military personnel fled into the bush abandoning the woman.

“I must tell you that the murder of the Enenche is one too many on that road. Only a few months ago we also lost another lecturer to a similar incident aside from the numerous travellers that ply that road that has either been killed, kidnapped or shot at by these gunmen.

“Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene, said she was yet to receive the detail of the incidents. “

