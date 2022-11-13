By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A former Deputy Rector of the Benue State Polytechnic Ugbokolo and lecturer in the Department of Electrical and Electronics, Engr. Oche Enenche was, weekend, shot dead by the criminal gangs tormenting motorists and commuters on the busy Otukpo-Eke-Ugbokolo-Otukpa highway.

His murder came as the Information Officer of Ukum Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State, Mr. Orbunde Ephraim was Saturday also shot dead by unknown gunmen in Zaki Biam, the Local Government Headquarters.

The immediate past chairman of Ukum LGA, Steve Ayua who appointed Ephraim as council’s Information Officer said the killers tailed the victim to his house and shot him in the stomach.

Ayua said, “I appointed him (Ephraim) the Information Officer of Ukum LGA but I don’t know if the new chairman retained him or not, but he was shot last night and was taken to a private hospital, unfortunately, he didn’t get prompt medical attention and he eventually passed on.”

Meanwhile the former Deputy Rector was reportedly killed by gunmen on Friday evening while on his way back to Ugbokolo from Otukpo in the company of his wife.

According to a lecturer of the institution who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the deceased had traveled in his personal car to Otukpo town with the wife for a private engagement “and it was while on the way back to Ugbokolo on Friday around 4pm that they ran into an ambush by the armed men who have been attacking motorists on that road almost on a regular basis.

“From what we gathered, he drove into the gunmen and they flagged him down. And they didn’t waste a minute, as he was stopping they shot and killed him.

“They also made attempt to kidnap his wife but because the security personnel who were not too far away from the point of the incident rushed to where the gun shots came from, the armed men on sighting the approaching military personnel fled into the bush abandoning the woman.

“I must tell you that the murder of the Engr. Enenche is one too many on that road. Only few months ago we also lost another lecturer to a similar incident aside the numerous travelers that ply that road that have either been killed, kidnapped or shot at by these gunmen.

“We have been appealing for intensified security patrols on that stretch of road but nobody would listen to us. It is unfortunate that our former Deputy Rector was mindlessly murdered in this manner. Maybe his death would compel the police and other security agencies to pay attention to our cry because the Otukpo-Eke-Ugbokolo-Otukpa highway has become the most dreaded road in the state.

Chairman of Okpokwu LGA, Mrs. Amina Audu, who confirmed the incident said “It was a case of kidnapping or armed robbery. It happened on Friday not up to 30 minutes after I drove pass the spot when someone called me that they had killed a man who was in a car with his wife and that they were taking the woman away.

“But security men who were alerted immediately swung into action and trailed the gunmen. They left the woman and she was rescued. the man killed was a former Deputy Rector of the State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo.”

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene, said she was yet to receive detail of the incidents.

