By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—Gunmen, yesterday, attacked a convoy in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, killing four policemen, kidnapped a man and carted away an undisclosed amount of money.

The criminals reportedly struck around 3pm, on top of the recently constructed Rumuokoro Flyover, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state, shooting sporadically at moving cars.

It was learned that the criminals had arrived at the scene earlier and hanged on for their victims and that the bandits operated successfully without interference from any counterforce.

An eyewitness said the development caused panic, adding that the criminals whisked away the yet-to-be-known personality whom the policemen were providing security for after killing four policemen in the convoy.

He said: “This afternoon, around 3 pm we heard gunshots on top of the flyover. We earlier thought it was security men that were shooting because they were in military uniform.

“The shooting continued while cars that were at the foot of the flyover have to stop. The boys killed four policemen that were escorting a big man.

“They carried money from that convoy and kidnapped the big man. After that, they entered their car and drove off.

“The State Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the attack, said three policemen were involved, adding that there were not many details on what transpired.

