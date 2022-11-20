By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Gunmen, again, struck at Oko-Olowo, a suburb of Ilorin, Kwara State, in the early hours of Saturday and kidnapped three persons.

Meantime, relations of the victims are already begging Kwara state government to intervene.

The fresh victims are a young cleric, Alfa Sofiu Amolegbe, his son, Aliyu, and his sibling, Fansasi.

The trio were abducted at their private residence in Oko-Olowo along Ilorin- Jebba expressway in Moro Local Government area of Kwara state.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the suspected kidnappers removed the burglary of a window in the building through which they gained access into the room and abducted the trio at gun point.

Vanguard further gathered that a bold nattempt by Fasansi to escape was meant with stiff resistance from the kidnappers who reportedly rained bullets on him and also matcheted him.

Confirming the incident,the father of the victims, Imam Amolegbe of Dada, Okelele area, Ilorin who spoke with journalists said that the kidnappers later abandoned Fasansi thinking he was dead.

Imam Amolegbe also said that the victim is now recuperating at a private hospital in Ilorin.

The Cleric further said that the kidnappers have contacted the family demanding for N100m ransom.

” The kidnappers have contacted us and they are asking for N100m ransom. We have begged them to accept N10m from us, even though we don’t have the money.

” I am appealing to the state government and men of goodwill to assist us in getting my two sons and grandson out of the den of the kidnappers,” the cleric said in a shaky voice.

Since the news of the sad event broke out on Saturday, sympathisers have been thronging the Dada ancestral home of the victims to commiserate with their father who is a popular cleric in the area.

Some of the cleric’s associates have also been holding special prayers that could aid the safe return of the victims.

Contacted, the spokesman of Kwara State Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi also confirmed the abduction of the victims,adding that two suspects have been arrested in connection with the matter.

“The Command is already investigating the matter. Effort is also at an advanced stage to get the victims rescued. Meanwhile, two suspects already arrested, please,” he added.

