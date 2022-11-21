….Victims relations beg Kwara govt for help

By Demola Akinyemi

Three persons, Sofiu Amolegbe, his son, Aliyu, and his sibling, Fasasi, were reportedly kidnapped, weekend, by gunmen, at their private residence in Oko-Olowo, along Ilorin-Jebba expressway, in Moro Local Government area of Kwara State.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the suspected kidnappers removed the anti-burglary proof of a window in the building, through which they gained access into the room and abducted the trio at gunpoint.

It was also gathered that a bold attempt by Fasasi to escape was met with stiff resistance from the kidnappers, who reportedly rained bullets on him and also matcheted him.

Confirming the incident, the father of the victims, Imam Amolegbe of Dada, Okelele area, Ilorin, who spoke with journalists, said that the kidnappers later abandoned Fasasi thinking he was dead.

Imam Amolegbe also said that the victim is now recuperating at a private hospital in Ilorin.

The Cleric further said that the kidnappers have contacted the family demanding N100m ransom.

“ The kidnappers have contacted us and they are asking for N100m ransom. We have begged them to accept N10m from us, even though we don’t have the money.

“ I am appealing to the state government and men of goodwill to assist us in getting my two sons and grandson out of the den of the kidnappers,” the cleric said in a shaky voice.

Since the news of the sad event broke out on Saturday, sympathisers have been thronging the Dada ancestral home of the victims to commiserate with their father who is a popular cleric in the area.

Some of the cleric’s associates have also been holding special prayers that could aid the safe return of the victims.

The spokesman of Kwara State Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, also confirmed the abduction of the victims, adding that two suspects have been arrested in connection with the matter.

