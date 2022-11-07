By Chinedu Adonu

There was tension in Enugu as unknown gunmen attacked two personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC.

The incident happened on Sunday night at the WTC housing estate, Ogui New layout area of the Coal City.

It was reliably learnt that the Civil Defence officials were stationed to providing security to the WTC housing estate.

The attack reportedly left the personnel injured, with the hoodlums making away with their guns.

The officials who sustained injuries were later taken to a nearby hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

Public Relations Officer, PRO, of NSCDC, Enugu Command, Denny Manuel Iwuchukwu who confirmed the attack, said the personnel were seriously injured and have been taken to a nearby hospital.

