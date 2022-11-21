By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A former Senior Special Assistance to the Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Mr Richard Omosehin, has been abducted by six gunmen at his Igbekebo residence, in Ese Odo Council area of the state.

Meanwhile, the state police command, which confirmed the abduction, said it had begun search for the victims while investigation into the matter had commenced.

A family source told vanguard, that the former governor’s aide was kidnapped on Friday.

According to him “Richard, a strong leader of the APC was kidnapped by six gunmen who came to the community on a speed boat and went to his private house where he was dragged into the boat and they sped off

” The incident happened at about 2am on Saturday. Immediately, people invited the police but by the time the policemen arrived at the place the kidnappers have taken the man (victim) away. “

Meanwhile, the monarch of Igbekebo town , Oba Simon Dabo, said on a radio programme, monitored yesterday that “the victim was allowed to call his wife from of the den of the kidnapper and the bandits had demanded a sum of N100million for his release.

Contacted, the state police mage maker, Funmi Odunlami, who confirmed the abduction said efforts were ongoing to release the victim unhurt.

Odunlami said that ” We are already making efforts to rescue the victim and investigation had begun.

