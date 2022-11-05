The wife of the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni and daughter of the late Military Head of State, General Sani Abacha, Gumsu Sani Abacha has remembered her father who passed on in 1998. A colloquium was held in his honour at the International Conference Centre, Abuja last week.

The Yobe first lady took to social media to thank her maker for the successful event as she shared videos and pictures at the occasion. Organised by the Centre for Political Research, Education and Development, in conjunction with Gumsu and her siblings, the event was tagged ‘Towards Evolving a Home Grown Solutions to Nigeria’s Challenges.’

The event, which is the second edition since the military head of state died, featured keynote addresses and presentations from former ministers, state governors and other dignitaries.

Gumsu was formerly married to a Cameroonian multi-billionaire, Bayero Fadil for twenty years, but left due to irreconcilable differences. However, few years after quitting her first marriage, she found love in the arms of Yobe State governor, Buni as his fourth wife.

