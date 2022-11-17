Police handcuffs,shackle

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—A microbiologist with one of the research institutes in Vom, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, who killed her 11-year-old maid, said she assaulted the girl because she was masturbating.

It was gathered that the Kebbi State-born deceased, identified as Margaret Joshua, reportedly fled from insecurity in her community before some supposed helper took her to serve in a family home in Jos.

A source said the suspect, a mother of two, did not enrol the victim in school since the girl was taken in by her family, but indulged in the daily beating of the girl.

During a recent beating, the girl was forced to sit in a container with hot water, which burnt her buttocks, and she died in the hospital on Monday.

The Plateau State Coordinator of the National Human Rights Commission, Mrs. Grace Pam, whose office is following up on the case, told Vanguard that, based on the number of scars and wounds on her body, her guardians must have subjected her to a series of torture, during the period she was with the family.

She said: “Our attention was called to the situation, on Monday, by a staff in the hospital, who said that an 11-year-old girl was seriously beaten and injured by her guardian, in Vom.

“The girl had scars and burns on her body. We were told that she was taken to Mandela hospital in Kaduna Vom before she was referred to Jos.

“When some of our staff met with the suspect at the Police Station in Vom where she was detained, she confessed she has been beating her and claimed the girl used to masturbate, so she was punishing her so she that could stop.

“She claimed she did not know what used to come over her because she felt bad anytime she beats the child.”

Speaking on the burns on the victim’s buttocks, the guardian claimed: “she fell into hot water and ran out of the house after the incident for almost 24hrs.

However, the case has been transferred from the Police Station in Kaduna Vom to the Police Headquarters in Jos as investigations continue.

