An Area Court in Jos, Plateau State, on Monday, sentenced a security guard, Abubakar Haruna, to six months imprisonment for sleeping on duty, paving way for thieves to steal iron rods and roofing sheets.

A panel of judges made up of Malam Sadqi Adam and Mr Hyacenth Dolnanan, sentenced Haruna after he pleaded guilty to the offence of negligence of duty.

The defendant, however, begged the court for leniency.

The judges gave the convict an option to pay N10,000 as fine.

Haruna was also asked to pay a compensation of N50,000 to the complainant.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Ibrahim Gowkat told the court that the case was reported at the Nassarawa Gwong Police Station on August 25, by Mr Adamu Ismail.

He said that Haruna was a security guard at Ismails’ sister’s house.

He said that the defendant slept off while on duty, paving way for thieves to steal a generator, bundle of roofing sheets and 25 pieces of iron rods .

The prosecutor stated that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 164 of the Plateau Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria. (NAN)

