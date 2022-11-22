By Clifford Ndujihe

A pro-democracy group, Nigerians for Enduring Democracy, NED, has urged both chambers of the National Assembly to reject and reverse the appointment of Sani Magaji Tambuwal as acting clerk of the National Assembly.

Claiming that Tambuwal’s appointment was fraught with corruption and irregularities and violated due process as laid down in the National Assembly Service Commission Act, 2014, as amended, with relation to the appointments of legislative clerks and secretaries, the NED, in a statement by its Executive Secretary, Fidelis Osoba,, demanded reversal of Tambuwal’s appointment, and his replacement by a deserving senior official with legislative background and cognate experience.

Until his appointment on November 18, Tambuwal served as Secretary of Finance and Accounts.

According to the NED, the Acting National Assembly Clerk was shunted six steps over his superiors to occupy his current position, a move the group said was acrimonious, invidious, unacceptable and barren of commonsense and decorum.

NED said: “How do you subsume everyone on the successor line-up within the nation’s Legislative Service, leapfrog a totally junior official in the pecking order, and catapult him above his highly diligent and experienced seniors? The National Assembly cannot afford to set bad precedents that will rob the Legislature of the moral right to mediate and exercise oversight when such abuses take place in other arms of the country’s administration.”

The group’s Executive Secretary noted that Tambuwal’s appointment was even more curious as the retiring Clerk of the National Assembly, Arc. Ojo Amos Olatunde, had recommended a successor along the line of seniority, experience and competence.

“Whoever must head the National Assembly Management must be an experienced legislative officer, who has risen through the ranks in the service. Moreover not only does the National Assembly Clerk serve as the peak of the career for legislative officers, there are enough competent officers in the system to prevent the appointment of a neophyte who must now be guided every step of the way,” it said.

The group noted that already the deficiencies of the new appointee had begun to show as the retiring Clerk, Ojo, had been instructed not to disengage immediately until February, so as to guide Tambuwal through the processing of the 2023 Appropriation Bill.

NED lamented: “This demand that the outgoing NA Clerk should hang around to babysit Tambuwal through the processing of the 2023 budget is unprecedented, laughable and justifies the current call that he should never have been appointed in the first place.

“If the Senate President and the commission’s Chairman knew the man was inexperienced and inefficient, why did you appoint him in the first place, when you have a competent alternative quite capable of hitting the ground running?

“Begging the retiring Clerk to hang around would have been unnecessary had the deserving official been appointed, who through years of cognate experience, knows all the processes and protocols of the National Assembly preparing the National Budget.”

