By Esther Onyegbula

Global Environmental and Climate Conservation Initiative, Southwest Nigeria (GECCI) has called for a cleaner environment to curb the epidemic.

The group made the call while briefing pressmen on its upcoming environmental campaign in Ikorodu, Lagos.

The exercise themed zero tolerance to litter; my environment my pride according to the organisers the aim is to promote environmental awareness and ensure environmental sustainability.

According to Mr Obasi John, South West Zonal Director GECCI, “the objective of the cleanup campaign is to educate residents on the need to ensure their environment is safe, clean and healthy.

“This will help eradicate diseases which thrive in dirty environments. When they are aware of the problems associated with improper disposal of waste they will keep their environment clean.”

Explaining further, Obasi said that through this exercise, locals and community leaders will be educated on the need to change their attitudes to the environment through sustainable living to preserve natural life and the environment at large.

Hopefully, the knowledge transfer would bring about positive changes in the way they interact with the environment.”

“We will also donate relief materials to flood-affected community members,” Obasi added.

The Lagos State President GECCI, Mr. Egbi Bassey Inyang, said the event is in line with the SDGs Goal specifically Goals 6 and 13 this project draws its inspiration from the present environmental challenges faced by residents of Lagos state. The challenges of open deification, improper waste disposal, plastic waste contamination.”

According to Inyang, “littering also poses a risk to the environment as it can facilitate a fire outbreak. Plastics and paper waste tend to be very flammable, and this means they can become easy to ignite. Non-biodegradable trash harms animals because it can cause problems if ingested.

“Littering is a crime, but they’re not enforcing the law. We need to educate the youths on why littering is bad and the effect litter has on neighbourhoods.”

The event which is organised by the Global Environmental and Climate Conservation Initiative in partnership with Kruse Research, USA, Inspired Youth Network and Rotary club of Awka Gateway will be held at Ikorodu Garage Lagos on December 17.

