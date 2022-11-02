By Etop Ekanem

Participants at the 2022 Raymond Dokpesi Endurance Trek have expressed the need for government to create a conducive environment for media organisations, saying this has become imperative if the media is to effectively discharge it constitutionally assigned duty of a watchdog.

The event was organised by Raymond Dokpesi Centre for Media and Development to celebrate Chief Raymond Dokpesi, a media entrepreneur and Founder of Daar Communications Plc, recently.

Speaking at the event, themed “The Media, the Nation’s Stabiliser,” Head of Production, AIT, Lagos and Director-General of the centre, Dr. Christopher Ebuetse, said the centre was set up to promote media practice and national development and peace, which also aimed at getting the government to declare October 25 as a Day of Broadcasting in Nigeria.

According to Ebuetse, “The centre has always advised the government not to gag the press, fight the practitioners nor promote legislation that is inimical to the growth of the pres, stifle the media and prevent press freedom as such practices wouldn’t enhance development.”

He noted, however, that despite the harsh condition under which the Nigerian media strives, it has continued to play the role of the nation’s stabiliser, enhancing economic growth, and national security, and promoting the socio-political development of the country.

He noted further that this year’s endurance trek was to reflect on the life of an enigma who started private broadcasting in Nigeria, adding: “Each time we celebrate the development of private broadcasting, we reflect on the tenacity of the man who started it all, pioneering the first private broadcasting company in Nigeria.

“The gathering remained symbolic as it stands for the voices of the Nigerians in our collective resolve in the promotion of private broadcasting. The media in Nigeria, like any advanced country, has continued to play the role of the nation’s stabiliser.”

One of the participants, Chairperson of Ota Civil Society Road Monitoring Committee, Olajumoke Odeyemi, said: “The government needs to do more to encourage the media. Without the media, ordinary people would not be enlightened about a lot of happenings in the nation and around the world.”

While recognising the fact that in Nigeria, it is quite expensive and difficult for private investors in broadcasting to succeed, a legal practitioner, Isacc Ogbah, implored the government to always give incentives to media practitioners to enable them to carry out their job adequately and comfortably.

He said: “Nothing stops the government from giving the media practitioner incentives like loans. They give various airlines subventions, they give banks billions of naira, so what stops the government from giving private media practitioners some loans and other incentives for them to perform better and compete favorably with CNN and BBC.”

Applauding Dokpesi for the giant strides he took years ago by setting up the first private radio station in Nigeria, Ray Power 100.5 FM, which set the stage for private broadcast stations to emerge, the MD of Radio Services, Daar Communications Plc, Ambrose Somide, said: “One individual came up to disrupt the way we have always done things and since he intervened in broadcasting, things have changed for better.

Today we have in the Lagos area alone close to 50 radio stations and in Oyo State, we have close to 30 if not more. All over the country, we have over 600 radio and TV stations majorly owned by private individuals and organisations is remarkable.”

