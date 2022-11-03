By Etop Ekanem

Participants at the 2022 Raymond Dokpesi Endurance Trek have expressed the need for government to create a conducive environment for media organisations, saying this has become imperative for the media to effectively discharge its constitutionally assigned duty of a watchdog.

The event was organised by the Raymond Dokpesi Centre for Media and Development, to celebrate Dokpesi, a media entrepreneurand and Founder of Daar Communications Plc., recently.

Speaking at the event, themed: ‘The Media, the Nation’s Stabiliser’, Head of Production, Africa Independent Television, AIT, Lagos, and Director-General of the centre, Dr. Christopher Ebuetse, said the centre was set up to promote media practice and national development and peace, which also aimed at getting the government to declare October 25 as a Day of Broadcasting in Nigeria.“

According to Ebuetse: “The centre has always advised the government not to gag the press, fight the practitioners nor promote legislation that is inimical to the growth of the pres, stifle the media and prevent press freedom as such practices wouldn’t enhance development.”

He noted, however, that despite the harsh condition under which the Nigerian media strives, it has continued to play the role of the nation’s stabiliser, enhancing economic growth, and national security, and promoting the socio-political development of the country.

