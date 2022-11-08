The National Unity Movement for Bola Ahmed Tinubu (NUMBAT), has on Tuesday in Abuja inaugurated its National Working Committee, Zonal and State Coordinators.

Director-General of the group, Hon. Engr.Bamidele Fapausi in his speech at the occasion assured that NUMBAT would deliver 30 million votes through its “One United Nigeria Campaign for Asiwaju”.

This is as he also disclosed that Jagaban, is a man of faith who is not a religious extremist. A man whose religion is progressive politics, peace and development. A man who places merit and competence above every other considerations, and a man who has proved to all and sundry in Lagos that he has the magic wand to truly change Nigeria.

He said, “We will heighten our commitment from awareness to ownership of Asiwaju’s plans and manifestoes to Nigerians. We will also, provide national support and promote Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a face of unity among the presidential candidates,” he said.

Faparusi noted further that, the group would facilitate and champion nationwide support for Tinubu through advocacy, community mobilisation, capacity building, research and policy development.

He described the APC Presidential Candidate as a unifier whose pedigree eschews bigotry with progressive politics, peace and development as his religion.

According to him, Tinubu is a detribalised Nigerian who places merit and competence above every other considerations.

“Come 2023, NUMBAT will Mobilize 30 million voters for Asiwaju 2023 presidential election through our “One United Nigeria campaign for Asiwaju.” We will develop increasing commitment from awareness to ownership of Asiwaju’s plans and manifestoes to Nigerians. As well as provide national support and promote Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a face of UNITY among the presidential candidates.”

He explained that NUMBAT is a grassroots support group nurtured by Unity inclined Nigerians to reawaken the consciousness of critical stakeholders on the gains of our diversity and the roles they can play to achieve One United Nigeria by supporting the APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the credible unifier presidential candidate who will instill unity among Nigerians.

“Since this organization was registered as a political support group by our great party, we have been working together with our media partners and other patriotic citizens across religious and ethnic devide to promote our presidential candidate, Ashiwaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is a firm believer in national unity in diversity, national integration and cohesion despite our religious and ethnic differences.”

Some of the zonal and state coordinators who spoke at the event pledged to contribute their quotas to deliver on the promise of the group.

Mr Mohammed Shehu, the Northwest Zonal Coordinator of NUMBAT said he would replicate similar inauguration in the zone to ensure effective grass roots mobilisation.

