Yenagoa

YENAGOA-A group of ex-militant leaders under the aegis of the Niger Delta Ex-Agitators Forum, NDEF, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for rescinding the decision to wind down the Presidential Amnesty Programme in the region.

They also expressed gratitude to the federal government for listening to various critical stakeholders across the region who were strongly opposed to the plan to wind down the PAP.

The group, in a statement signed in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital by High Chief Edward Youdiowei , aka Gbonga, Patrick Tebegba and Ayabowei Godgift, National Public Relations Officer, also commended the duo of the National Security Adviser ,NSA, is Maj Gen. Mohammed Babagana Monguno (Rtd), and the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme ,PAP, Major General Barry Tariye Ndiomu ,retd, for the renewed efforts at reviewing and applying practical reforms in the Amnesty.

They commended Major Ndiomu for his approach at sustaining the programme with new vigor and initiatives set out to recalibrate it into a more robust and efficient agency despite the sponsored desenting voices against the ongoing reforms in the programme.

The group said: “Under the Major General Barry Tariye Ndiomu ,retd, as the Interim administrator of PAP, a cooperative scheme with a seed fund of 500 million to various phases of the beneficiaries has been introduced and urged beneficiaries to shealth their swords of incessant agitations against the coordinator of the amnesty programme which can further derail her course.

“As the critical stakeholders in the Amnesty, we call on all concerned Niger Deltans to sustain the peace in the region and help the new administration to reform, refocus and reposition the programme for optimum performance.

“We urge people of the Niger Delta region and beneficiaries to desist from frequent media attack and blackmail on the image of the coordinator of the programme and channel their complaints to the appropriate quarters such as the Bayelsa state liaison office headed by Dame Esther Boroh who is available to receive all complaints.”

On the verification exercise and clearing of a backlog of unpaid stipends and scholarships to 1,714 ex-militants , the group enjoins Major Ndiomu to work with various leaders and stakeholders for a smooth and rancor-free exercise.

