A Warri-based pressure group under the aegis of People for Peace and Development Forum, PPDF, has called on two former Governors of Delta State, Chief James Ibori and Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan to rescue the State from imminent collapse at the hands of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, come 2023.

The PPDF made this appeal through Prince Shola Emiko Amoye and Mr. John Ekure in a statement in Warri yesterday, saying that “as the pioneer Governor and his immediate successor the duo led the State to a very high level of infrastructural and economic growth to the admiration of all Deltans across the board without political discrimination.

According to the PPDF, Chief Ibori and Uduaghan achievements are tangible and unquantifiable in terms of inter-connecting rural and urban bridges and network of roads, building tertiary Institutions, State of the art healthcare facilities, Sports facilities, mass transit systems both on land and the riverine axis and so on never ever witnessed before in the annals of the state history.

However, the PPDF expressed regret that these magnificent edifices and developmental growth are in the process of being eroded by the current political actors of PDP extraction, noting that the party gladiators are leading the state to a bottomless abyss of socio-economic quagmire and doom of catastrophic dimension.

They maintained that if the duo really have the love of the state and Deltans at heart they should come out from their shell to rescue the state from the shackles of degradation, stàgnation, self-strangulation, and political suicide staring the State in the face come 2023.

They, therefore, appealed to Ibori and Uduaghan to deplore their massive wealth of experience in political governance to garner support for the most eminently qualified, self-made politicians without blemishes of any kind from amongst other parties in the state to emerge as governor of the State in the coming gubernatorial election in 2023 irrespective of party affiliation.

