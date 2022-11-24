…calls on N’Deltans to support Buhari’s nominations

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

A group called Foundation Against Fraud, Indiscipline and Corruption, FAFIC, Thursday, alleged moves by some persons to scuttle emergence of Laureta Onochie as Board Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The group made the allegation in a statement with subject, ‘We Must Not Let Corruption Win’ and signed by its President/National Coordinator, Dr Uche Diala, where it pointed that such moves was not in the interest of the people of the region, and therefore called on people in the region to support Buhari’s nominations and resist those who have held the Commission to ransom over the years.

It would be recalled that on Wednesday that President Muhammadu Buhari in a letter sent the name of Onochie and 15 others as NDDC board members to the President of the Senate, Sen Ahmad Lawan, who also announced the nominations on the floor of the Senate.

The statement reads in part, “We are aware of some clandestine and desperate moves by certain individuals and vested interests to undermine the President’s nominations as the Senate confirmation hearings loom.

“Any move made to undermine the confirmation and re-constitution of the board would be inimical to the efforts of the President to restore sanity, excellence, probity and accountability to the Commission and to return it to the path of delivering dividends to the people of the Niger Delta and member states.

“It is our objective view that the NDDC Board as re-constituted by the President awaiting the confirmation of the Senate is an important first step to repositioning the Commission and implementing the recommendations of the Forensic Audit as the nominated Board is made up of qualified Nigerians and is significantly headed by a woman of integrity and impeccable character who is not tainted in any way by corrupt tendencies and affiliations nor has she any record of corruption against her.

“It bears stating that, Laureta Onochie; if confirmed by the Senate, would be the first woman ever to head the Commission since its inception. We acknowledge it as a plus for the often sidelined Nigerian women who nonetheless in their majority have always proven to be diligent, dependable, hardworking and accountable when assigned such tasks.”

The group in the statement also made reference to what the erstwhile Interim Administrator of the Commission, Dr. Effiong Akwa said, “We are all aware that the Forensic Audit “opened a can of worms in the Commission”, in the words of the erstwhile Interim Administrator of the Commission, Dr. Effiong Akwa.

“The Forensic Audit revealed among other things that there are over 13,777 projects embarked upon by the Commission, the execution of which is substantially compromised. This is an addition to the discovery that the Commission operated 362 bank accounts with lack of proper reconciliation of accounts.

“On the backdrop of these, Nigerians in general and citizens of the NDDC Member States in particular should be concerned and interested in what happens with the management and administration of the Commission going forward especially as the current administration is determined to change the status quo and address challenges militating against the delivery of the mandate of the NDDC; including corruption.”

In conclusion, the statement reads thus, “It is the sole prerogative of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to make such appointments in the best in interest of the nation; after due considerations and consultations.

“This we believe the President has done in this case and it would amount to deliberately working against the interest of the people of the Niger Delta and NDDC member states, the good intentions of the President and the nation’s anti-corruption drive for anyone, no matter how highly placed to unduly fight or seek to obstruct the President’s nominations; especially that of the Chairman of the Board on the grounds of flimsy excuses, chauvinism, selfishness and personal ego.”

