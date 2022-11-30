By Joseph Erunke

THE Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, said yesterday that over 260 Nigerians have migrated to Canada within the outgoing year.

He also said the United Nations had hinted of its intention to sack some teachers and rather embark on mass recruitment of teachers from Nigeria.

Prof. Ajiboye, who spoke at a one-day retreat on the state of education in Nigeria, organised by Education Correspondents Association of Nigeria,ECAN, in Abuja yesterday, lamented the berating of Nigerian education system by Nigerians.

According to him, in spite of the perceived crisis in the nation’s education sector, Nigeria has fared well in terms of education standards, a development he said had made some foreign nations to engage Nigerians for teaching service.

Ajiboye said: “When you say medical doctors are going outside the country,I wish to let you know that they are not alone. Teachers are going outside the country too.Even this year alone,. I have signed letter of professional standing for over 260 Nigerians going to teach in Canada alone.

“Nigeria’s education is among one of the best in the world as at today if not,why are Nigerian professionals going outside the country. You see thousands of Nigerians everywhere you go, Nigerian graduates are well sort out for .

“Even as at today, if you look at the quality of our graduates, they are people that can compete with other people all over the world. People will always tell you the standard is falling but who is setting the standards.”

