In a bid to make Imo State an investment and Industrial hub that will grow the economy of the State, Hope Uzodimma has launched an Industrial Policy.

The Industrial Policy which serves as a roadmap of Industrialization was launched at the Sam Mbakwe Exco, Government House for the promotion of economic growth and development of the State.

In his address, Governor Uzodimma disclosed that the Shared Prosperity administration has again made an audacious step in its determination to put Imo firmly on the roadmap to economic growth and prosperity.

According to the Governor, the Industrial Policy is “designed to offer fresh, pragmatic and actionable insights into the State’s thinking and approach to industrialization”.

He pointed out that the flagged-off Hope Green Revolution project yesterday, is an economic stimulus plan that buys into the investment opportunities presented by climate change to promote enterprise and investment in the State.

He further disclosed this has guaranteed the State 10 Billion Dollars in foreign direct investment.

He expressed the commitment of the State Government to make the industrial policy work for all.

Speaking earlier, the UNIDO Regional Director and representative to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Mister Jean B. Bakole, explained that the Industrial Policy is unique, as it is designed to drive Imo State’s industrialization through key, existing and emerging subsectors that have been adjudged as economic catalytic engines that will help to drive the State’s development plan for employment-generation and propel shared prosperity.

According to him the existing key industrialization sub-sectors in the State are agro-industry and agri-business, oil, and gas, minerals processing, tourism, and hospitality, while the emerging key subsectors are digital economy, fabrication, and renewable energy.

