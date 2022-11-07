By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has presented N697.00 billion appropriation Bill for the 2023 fiscal year to Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

Presenting the Bill on Monday, Emmanuel stated that this is as against the approved revised provision of N631.881billion of 2022, representing an increase of 10percent for the 2022 revised budget.

His words:”Government has proposed a total budgetary outlay of N697.005 for the 2023 financial year as against the approved revised provision of N631.881 of 2022, representing an increase of 10percent for the 2022 revised budget.

“This is made up of N344.00billion Recurrent expenditure and N353.00billion Capital expenditure. Total is N697 00bn.

“The 2023 budget is predicated on an oil benchmark of 70 dollars per barrel at a production rate of 1.69million barrels per day with an estimated exchange rate of N435.57 US dollars in line with the national budget benchmark projections.

“Mr. Speaker the policy thrust of the 2023 budget will focus on consolidating the gains of the 8-point completion agenda and these includes industrialization, Education, Aviation development, rural and Riverine areas development, Agriculture, Small & Medium Scale Enterprises, infrastructure expansion. & consolidation, security and human capacity development.

“Mr. Speaker, and honourable members, by the grace of God, this administration has completed many projects it met uncompleted, and new ones it also started. We hope to complete all ongoing projects we initiated before final exit of this administration in May 2023.

“To this end, and taking into cognizance the fact that a new administration will come into power for the same goal of good governance and effective projects actualisation, the 2023 budget is Christened Budget of Completion”

The governor thanked members of the state legislature for partnering with him and the executive in the past Seven and half years without bickering or any political grandstanding.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly Aniekan Bassey, noted that the Executive has fared well in budgets implementation in the past Seven years.

He assured that the House would ensure the speedy approval and passage of the 2023 appropriation Bill.

