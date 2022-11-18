By James Ogunnaike

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, presented a budget proposal of N472,250,694,447.58billion, consisting of N270.41billion for capital projects, which takes the lion share of the budget, while N201.84billion will go to recurrent expenditure before the state House of Assembly for the 2023 fiscal year for consideration and approval.

The budget christened, “Budget of Continued Development and Prosperity” consisted of N79.47billion for personnel costs, N21.12billion for Social Contribution and Social Benefits, with N39.90billion earmarked for public debt charge and N61.35billion for overhead cost.

Abiodun explained that the state in the next financial year would accord priority to the completion of all ongoing projects and those with revenue potentials, including the projects that could enhance employment generation.

He noted that others to be prioritized were projects consistent with priorities articulated in the State Economic Development Plan and Strategy 2021-2025 and others that align with the seven thematic areas contained in the Medium-Term National Development Plan 2021-2025.

According to him, the thematic areas include economic growth and development, infrastructure, public administration (governance, security, and international relations), human capital development, social development, regional development, as well as plan implementation, communication, financing, Monitoring and Evaluation.

Pinting out that the total state’s funding was estimated at N472.25 billion, the governor added that a total of 210.25billion, comprising of N90billion was expected to be generated by the state Internal Revenue Service, OGIRS, in addition to N120.25billion expected from other Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, which would enable the state achieve an IGR to GDP ratio of 3.7 percent.

that N66.79billion would be allocated for education sector, representing 14 percent, while N51.48bilion would catre for the health sector, representing 11 percent, with the housing and community development sector sharing N29.10billion amounting to six percent, just as N16.48billion was voted for agriculture and industry which represents three percent of the total budget.

He added that infrastructure would gulp N129.371billion representing 27 percent of the total budget, with recreation, culture and religion to share N6.90billion, just as N23.38billion would be spent on social protection.

Responding shortly after the governor’s presentation, the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo promised that the state lawmakers would ensure the timely passage of the budget and sustain the passage of laws and resolutions that would facilitate the provision of the needed facilities and other necessities of life towards adding values to the quality of lives of all the people.

