Ogun governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated the Executive Chairman of Agege Local Government area of Lagos State, High Chief Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi, over the conferment of Otun of Egbaland on him by the Alake, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo.

Otun is a high-ranking title in Egbaland, customarily, the second-in-command to Alake.

Egunjobi will on November 18, 2022 be installed as holder of the title ten years after it was vacated by First Republic Health minister and founder of St Nicholas Hospital, late Moses Majekodunmi upon the latter’s death.

The election of the Council chief by Ikija Community and Osile of Oke-Ona,Oba Adedapo Tejuoso, was ratified by the state government about two months ago.

Prince Abiodun in a congratulatory message he personally wrote to Egunjobi, described the emergence of the Lagos Council chief as a royal endorsement of his strength of character, sterling qualities, and a testimonial to his life of service.

The letter in full, “I am delighted about your investiture as Otun of Egbaland by His Royal Majesty, the Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba (Dr) Adedotun Gbadebo, Okekenu, IV, on Friday 18, November 2022. Onbehalf of my family, the government and the good people of Ogun State, I felicitate with you on this great accomplishment.

“This investiture is well-deserved honour, a testimonial to your life of service to your people, and most important, a call to higher service. That you have been found worthy for this high chief position in Egbaland is also a royal endorsement of your strength of character and sterling leadership qualities.

“I am very confident that your wealth of experience in corporate world, extensive network across the country, political sagacity being the Executive Chairman of Agege Local Government and personal attribute of courage, tenacity and focus, put you in good stead to discharge the duties of the new role. The Egbas will benefit from your invaluable contribution and commitment to service on a higher pedestal.

“On this occasion, I am therefore excited to felicitate with you on this auspicious occasion. My prayer is that God will preserve you for many more years in sound health, so that you continue to remain a source of inspiration to the younger generations. Once again, please accept my hearty congratulations, and have the assurance of my warmest regards and esteem, as always.”

RELATED NEWS