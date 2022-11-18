By Emma Amaize

Former governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, has opined that God will use the governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rt. Hon . Sheriff Oborevwori, to make a bold statement in the state.

Uduaghan, who stated this when he visited the Chairman of the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council and Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, Orhue I, Maj.-Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (retd.) in Orerokpe, Okpe local government area, on Friday, urged Deltans to elect Oborevwori in 2023.

Commending the monarch for the emergence of one of his subjects, Oborevwori, as PDP governorship candidate, Uduaghan said, “If you follow the legal battle up to the Supreme Court, which eventually settled the matter for us, it is like the case of David in the Bible.”

” Everyone was busy shopping for the most qualified and fitting man to be king of Israel, but God was preparing a common Shepherd boy to lead the nation of Israel.

“If it were to be today’s world, David would have been written off as the least qualified. The story tells us that it is only God who gives power because all power belongs to him.

“These are good omen that God wants to use Sheriff’s governorship to make a bold statement in Delta state. After Okowa, it should be Sheriff.”

Orodje of Okpe, who thanked Uduaghan for visiting him, said his headship of the Delta State Traditional Rulers’ Council was prepared by Uduaghan when he appointed him Second Vice Chairman to Ogiame Atuwatse II, the Olu of Warri (ascended) during his time as governor.

He reminded Uduaghan that it was him who passed the five per cent allocation (accruable to traditional rulers) into law, a gesture that ensured funding for the traditional council till date.

The monarch said the former governor gave him the privilege of nominating worthy Okpe sons, including Prof. Hope Eghagha as commissioner to serve during his administration.

Orhue I described Dr. Uduaghan as a man who truly exemplified a true leader with a big heart and prayed that God will repay him for all the good he did and sacrificed for Delta state.

