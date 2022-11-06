By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The wife of Niger State Governor, Dr Amina Bello, has advised Nigerian women to stop going to pastors and Imam for treatment of breast cancer.

She said that treatment for cancer is in the hospital and not Mosques and Churches.

The governor’s wife, who is a medical doctor, spoke in Kaduna while addressing a large gathering of women at 10th Annual Fifth Chukker Breast Cancer Awareness Day organized in collaboration with Pink Hope Breast Cancer Awareness.

The Breast Cancer Awareness, which was held at the Fifth Chukker Polo Resort, is part of a week-long annual Emir of Zazzau African Patrons Cup Polo tournament sponsored by First Bank.

The tournament is featuring Low, Medium and High goal teams from all around the world.

Dr. Bello said although prayer is key as only God can heal, “we need to differentiate between religion and our health.

“We cannot go to Church or Mosque for our Pastors and Imams to treat us of cancer.

“Yes, we can pray because it is only God that can cure us, but God has given us the tools that we need to use to get that cure.

“One of the things that is common is that people will tell you, once you allow needle to be put on your breast, you are going to die.

“I know educated people that have refused to go to the hospital because their religious leaders told them not to allow injection for treatment of cancer.

“If there is anything women need to take away from this programme today, it is the importance of early detection to treatment of breast cancer.

“It is early detection that has saved a lot of cancers survivors. We must go back and take regular examination of our breasts very serious.

“Once cancer is in the breast, it is already there, telling yourself it is not your portion, does not make it go away, it will rather remain there and continue growing.”

The Kaduna State Commissioner of Health, Dr Amina Mohammed-Baloni told women at the event that Kaduna State has facilities and trained personnel across the 23 local governments, that can help them carry out regular breast examination and determine whether there is anything to worry about.

While noting that, Kaduna also had 10 centres where cervical cancer screening are done free, Dr Baloni said cancer can be defeated with early detection and early treatment.

Highlights of the occasion was free breast cancer screening and mini-polo tournament featuring notable teams like Mohammed Babangida’s Kaduna El-Amin, Y.Y Kangimi, Abuja Rubicon, Lagos MRS.

Star players like Sayyu Dantata; Patron of Lagos MRS, Hadi Sirika; Patron of Abuja Rubicon, Adamu Attah; Patron of Fifth Chukker Polo team, Dawule Baba of DEEBEE Farms Polo Team, Bello Buba; Nigeria highest ranked polo player, Suleiman Abubakar; Kashim Bukar Shettima; Babangida Hassan are the notable polo players expected in Kaduna competition.

