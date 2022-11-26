Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

Delta Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has attributed successes recorded by his administration, including prevailing peace in the state, to the praying culture introduced by his regime.



He stated this in his remarks at the National Hymn Festival 2022 at the University of Lagos, on Saturday.



Okowa disclosed that prayers had helped tremendously in stabilizing the state and made the sustenance of peace in the state possible.



He said that aside the daily supplications to God at the Government House Chapel and other religious activities in the state, his administration ensured that May 29 (Democracy Day) every year was dedicated to prayers and Thanksgiving to God, since 2015.



The governor expressed the hope that his successor would sustain the culture to ensure that peace and prosperity reigned in the state.



He commended authorities of University of Lagos for collaborating with the organisers of the festival and sued for its sustenance.



He urged the people to pray for Nigeria and its people for unity and peace, especially as the country prepared for 2023 general elections.



Highpoint of the event was an Award to the governor by the organisers for his contributions to the growth of the Church in Nigeria and for his outstanding performance in Delta.



Other awardees were the Vice-Chancellor of University of Lagos, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola and her predecessor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

