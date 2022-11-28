By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – A nonprofit organization, Global Rights, Nigeria, weekend, accused mining companies of sheer negligence of host communities despite having Community Development Agreements, CDAs, on safe mining and development.

This was stated in an address by the Country Director, Global Rights, Nigeria, Abiodun Baiyewu, at 2022 West African Mining Host Communities INDABA, held in Abuja.

Baiyewu also lamented activities of artisanal and illegal miners have over the years created serious health and environmental hazards to the lives and livelihood of host communities in West Africa.

According to her, the essence of hosting the 2022 edition the NDABA in Nigeria for West African countries is to create a forum for critical stakeholders to dialogue on equitable natural resource governance for the sustainability of extractive host communities; create a convening platform for mining host communities across West Africa to share experiences; improve knowledge on critical issues of concerns for mining host communities; as well as facilitate opportunities for joint action and problem-solving.

She added that laws protecting host communities exist, but most members of these host communities are half-educated or uneducated. “As such it is our collective responsibility to educate members of these mining host communities about the relevant provisions of these laws.”

Global Rights in partnership with the African Coalition for Corporate Accountability, ACCA, organized the INDABA which focused on issues negative effects on host communities, and came up with recommendations to stem the tide.

Theme for 2022 INDABA is ‘Enhancing Efficient Natural Resource Management for the Sustainability of Extractive Host Communities in West Africa’.

The 2022 edition of the INDABA had in attendance Ghana, Senegal, Niger Republic and Guinea who joined virtually with speakers from these countries on different issues affecting host communities.

She said: “The insensitivity of mining companies and its consequential effects on host communities.”

Meanwhile, stakeholders at the 2022 West African Mining Host Communities INDABA, noted with discontent about devastating health, environmental, economic and social effects of mining and lamented negligence of host mining communities by mining companies.

In a keynote address, Ken Henshaw, pointed issues of conflict and natural resource governance in West Africa, and called on governments at all levels and stakeholders in the mining sector to holistically approach the issue of climate change on its impact on health, environment and other effects of human beings and ecosystem.

Henshaw lamented how many lives have been lost from consumption of contamination of water, aquarium, farmlands, due to poisonous substances from unsafe mining activities.

Meanwhile, the Project Manager, Global Rights, Mr Edosa Obiareke, expressed optimism that recommendations from the meeting would address most of the concerns.

“The West African Mining Host Communities Indaba is a Natural Resource Governance Summit that provides a critical platform for Mining Host Communities in West Africa to engage and have critical conversations on strengthening safeguards for the sustainability of mining host communities in the sub region”,Obiareke said.

However, an indigene of one of the host communities in Ebonyi State, Princess Ogbuinya Sylvia, lamented effects of unsafe mining as terminal diseases including cancer have impacted the health of members of the community, “When this mining company was not in our community we had no problem but the story has changed as their operations have devastated our farmlands, polluted our water source, houses have cracks walls while some collapse. One of my aunts died of cancer. Many community members and we have no water to drink because it has dried up on the heels of their operations.

“The pollution has affected procreation in our community. Our men and women are not fertile anymore.

“We have lead substance in our blood, even me, I am not healthy, I have disease in my body, and our people are sick with no help in sight.

“We have approached the company several times but no response. It is owned by Indians. Meanwhile we have reported their activities to government but no action taken.

“We have also written to the National Assembly to summon the company but failed to appear before the National Assembly upon which the company was asked to pay N1.5 billion to our community for damages but never paid us the money.”

