The Ghanaian government has expressed regrets over its travel advisory to its citizens to keep away from Abuja, the capital of Nigeria.

Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration says it’s unaware of the threat to its citizens in Nigeria’s seat of power and regrets the inconveniences its earlier travel advisory ‘may have caused to the traveling public.’

Recall Vanguard had earlier reported that the Ministry in its travel advisory of Wednesday, November 16, 2022, warned its citizens to avoid non-essential travels to Abuja, citing terrorism, kidnapping and other forms of insecurity as serious concerns.

But in a follow-up advisory tagged, Re: Security Update in Abuja, Nigeria, which the Ministry issued to ‘all media houses,’ the foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Ministry said it is not aware of any threat targeted at Ghanaians ‘who continue to live in harmony with their Nigerian brothers and sisters.’

TRAVEL ADVISORY

RE: SECURITY UPDATE IN ABUJA, NIGERIA#GhanaMFA pic.twitter.com/bPNaanUfJP — Ghana MFA (@GhanaMFA) November 17, 2022

The Statement reads: ”The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to refer to the travel advisory published this evening, Wednesday 16th November 2022 advising against non-essential travel to Abuja and wishes to state that the statement was unauthorised.

”The Ministry is not aware of any threat targeted at Ghanaians who continue to live in harmony with their Nigerian brothers and sisters.

”The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration regrets any inconvenience this may have caused to the travelling public,” it said.

RELATED NEWS