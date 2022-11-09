Juliet

By Ada Osadebe

Actress Juliet Ibrahim has lamented the cost of living in Ghana, saying it is more expensive than than that of Nigeria.

Juliet contrasted the expenses of living in Ghana with that of Nigeria due to Ghana’s current increase in fuel costs.

In a post on her Twitter page on Tuesday, she questioned if anyone in Nigeria spends 72,000 Naira (GH1400), or 72,000 Naira each week, on fuel.

She claimed that her monthly fuel expenditure was more expensive than that of USA, while adding Ghana is currently the “most costly West African country”.

She wrote, “Ghana is officially the most expensive West African country right now! No joke.

“$100 = 1400 cedis.

“1400 cedis = 72,000 Naira.

“Is there any Nigerian on my timeline that spends 72,000 Naira to fuel his car and use for a period of 5-7 days?.

“Let’s have this discussion and make it make sense to me o.

“Someone driving a car of 3.0 / 3.5 fills their fuel tank to use within 5-7 days with fuel worth 1300/1400 cedis.

Read also: Mavin records releases first song ‘Won Da Mo’ from all-star album

“Currently, $100 = 1,400 cedis.

“Even in USA, to fuel the same type of car can and will NEVER cost that much!.

“Yet we are all going through the same economic crisis.”

She clarified further that the aim of her post was not political, “This is not a political post.

” Everyone is impacted, and sharing our worries and concerns only keeps one sane. Thanks,

“I hope that we can all get through this and work even harder. because it appears like nothing will return to normal. Now is the time

“to plan and concentrate on numerous sources of income.

“We need to double our hustle very well. God help us all as we adjust to the new standards of living,”, she concluded.

Ghana is officially the most expensive West African country right now! No joke! — Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) November 8, 2022

RELATED NEWS