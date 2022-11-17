By Emmanuel Okogba
Ghana’s Black Stars continued their preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a convincing 2-0 victory over Switzerland on Wednesday.
The goals were scored within the space of four minutes in the second half by Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Semenyo and will serve as a morale booster for their opener against Portugal next Thursday.
Read Also:
- Qatar 2022: 10 young players to look out for at World Cup
- Qatar arrests three persons for illegal sale of World Cup ticket
- World Cup Friendly: Messi, Di Maria on target as Argentina trash UAE 5-0
Salisu rose to head in the opener from a corner in 70th minute while Semenyo doubled his side’s advantage in the 74th from a rebound.
Ghana have now recorded consecutive victories following their 1-0 win against Nicaragua in September.
Other teams in Ghana’s Group H are South Korea and Uruguay.