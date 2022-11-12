By David Odama

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu on Thursday asked the party’s presidential candidate, Senator Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu to get ready to rule Nigeria come 2023.

Adamu, said at a town hall meeting with stakeholders and the mining sector in Lafia that already the President of Nigeria has affirmed Tinubu’s victory adding he was only re -echoing President Muhammadu Buhari’s position.

“Apart from God, President Buhari is the highest authority in Nigeria for now. Buhari has given his word and it will come to reality Adamu declared.

The APC Chairman who presented the presidential flag bearer to the state as their next president kept Tinubu standing as well as the audience, declaring the APC candidate will be the next president.

Adamu while tasking the presidential candidate on the development of the solid mineral and the agric sector urged voters not only in Nasarawa, but the states in the North Central to vote massively for the party and its candidate.

“We can’t continue to afford any lukewarm activities of the illegal miners on our economy, we must vote for Tinubu to actualize the dream of Nigeria.

Adamu who said Nigerians will soon know the direction of APC government under Tinubu further solicited the support of Nigerians in 2023 by voting APC.

Earlier, the Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule who had declared that the state remained the strong hole for Asíwájú victory also gave an overview of the mineral deposits in the state, including marble, lithium, barite and others.

Governor Sule said Nasarawa State was blessed with mineral resources that has remained untapped as well regretted the illegal activities in the subsector thereby depicting the revenue base of the state.

He called on Tinubu to focused his administration agenda on the solid mineral subsector that would raise the revenue base of the state and Nigeria at large.

The APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu in his response promised that help is on the way to industrialize Nasarawa state for prosperity stating that what was left for the state is to give him their mandate in 2023.

Ahmed Tinubu maintained that since democracy was about happiness, development, peace and making life more meaningful for the people, his administration if voted in 2023, will focused on areas Nigerians are yearning for.

According to the APC presidential candidate, Nasarawa State was suffering from economic development which he promised to address.

“I give you assurance that your help has come. We will not behave like other parties that are so confused with lies” Tinubu stated.

RELATED NEWS