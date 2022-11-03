By Efosa Taiwo

Germany striker Timo Werner has been ruled out of the forthcoming World Cup in Qatar with an ankle injury, according to his club RB Leipzig.

Werner was substituted in Leipzig’s 4-0 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday after picking up a knock.

“Scans today in Leipzig showed that he has unfortunately torn the syndesmosis ligament in his left ankle and will therefore be out for the rest of 2022,” the Bundesliga team said in a statement.

The 26-year-old has scored 24 goals in 55 international appearances for Germany and netted five times during qualifying.

“This news is very bitter,” said Germany coach Hansi Flick. “I’m very sorry for Timo personally because he’s missing out on the World Cup, which he really wanted to play.

“But Timo’s absence is a great loss, especially for the team. We have to have an excellent striker with a strong goal rate in the national jersey and we’ll also be without a real team player.

“First of all, we all wish that Timo gets fit again quickly.”

Germany kick off their bid for a fifth World Cup crown against Japan on November 23 in Al Rayyan, before squaring up against other Group E opponents: Spain and Costa Rica.

Werner’s absence adds to the list of absentees for Flick as Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane is currently sidelined with a knee injury and captain Manuel Neuer has not played since October 8 owing to a shoulder injury, making him a doubt for the global showpiece.

Borussia Dortmund youngster Karim Adeyemi and in-form Werder Bremen striker Niclas Fuellkrug are tipped to replace Werner in the squad.

