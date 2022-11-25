The Edo Innovates Tech Conference which is set to hold from 29th November – 3rd December, 2022 will host renowned industry experts sharing knowledge and experiences on all 5 days of the event. The likes of Victor Asemota, Oswald Guobadia, Ukinebo Dare, Peace itimi, Charles Akhimien, Asemota Izoduwa, Wiza Jalakasi, Emmanuel Asika, Mene Blessing, Joshua Chibueze, Princess Edo Osagie, Olusola Amusan, Olubunmi Okunowo and Dr Charles Akhimen.

The Edo Innovates Tech Conference hosted by the Edo State Government through the Edo State Skills Development Agency (EDOJOBS) and EdoInnovates in partnership with the German Development Corporation(GIZ), Pillow, Sterling Bank Nigeria, Google Developers Group, Decagon, RemoteBase, Songhai Labs and Edojobs centre has announced the list of panel discussions and breakout sessions to be facilitated by top tech industry expert at the Edo Innovates tech conference 2022.

The Edoinnovates tech conference(EITC2022) themed Innovation, Solutions and Talent; Driving The Economies of the Future is a 5-day action packed event for techies, tech innovators and tech enthusiasts to network, collaborate, enhance visibility and gain exposure.

The conference is hosted by his Exellency Mr. Godwin Obaseki, Executive Governor of Edo state, co-hosted by Victor Asemota, Board Chairman Edo Innovates and convened by Mr. Izoduwa Precious Asemota, Head, Edo Innovates

EITC2022 will feature a fireside chat on the Startups Act Conversation with the Senior Special Assistant on Digital transformation to the president of the Federal republic of Nigeria Mr. Oswald Guobadia, panel sessions on the Evolution of Investments in Africa, and Exporting talents in Africa,

The Edo Innovates Technology Conference will act as a solid and safe space for tech talents and startups to network, build local solutions for their environment, expand their horizons and strengthen the ecosystem.

Attendees at EITC2022 will have the opportunity to also network and pitch their ideas directly with all speakers and panelists during the speed mentoring sessions.

Wiza Jalaski, the VP Global Merchant Business, Chippercash will be anchoring a breakout session on “Investment Readiness for Startups” amongst other high value breakout sessions set to hold at the Edo Innovates tech conference covering various topics such as , “The Opportunity and Promise of Africa’s Content Creation; Strategies for Success” by Peace Itimi, Host Founders connect, “Exporting Talent Through Nomad Visa and Employment Pathways” by Olusola Amusan, the Co-Founder of Vesti and Coven Works and many more.

Edo Innovates Tech Conference is proud to partner with GIZ, Pillow,Sterling Bank Nigeria, Google Developers Group, RemoteBase,Decagon and Songhai Labs.

Other highlights of the tech conference include, Virtual reality experiences, tech movies screening, Google devfest, interactive sessions, startup exhibitions, Hackathon and business pitch competitions.

For Updates on full activities of the Edo Innovates Tech Conference visit the official website www.edotechconference.com or follow @edoinnovates and @edojobs on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

RELATED NEWS