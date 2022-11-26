By John Mayaki

The disclosure of the Federal Government’s plans to end the Presidential Amnesty Programmes (PAP) rankled many, especially in the Niger Delta. The initiative, introduced by the late President Yaradua, was meant to curb militancy in the region through dedicated investments aimed at facilitating rapid human and environmental rehabilitation.

Put another way, it was an attempt by the government to atone for the colossal damage done to the region through relentless oil exploration and extraction, with a special focus on the primary victim – Niger Delta youths whose frustration had grown into anger and violent protests. The debt, from the perspective of many, remains unpaid, at least not fully, hence the voiced discomfort over PAP’s planned cessation.

Yet it was not entirely a groundless decision. PAP was meant to bridge a gap, but over the years and across successive administrations, it had itself become a sinkhole. Victims in need of empowerment and reintegration became an afterthought. They were replaced as main actors and focal points by a few connected individuals who regarded PAP as a self-enrichment opportunity, causing a huge – and unsustainable – disparity between investments and outcomes.

With the ensuing cash crunch following the triple whammy of a crippling pandemic, oil price plunge, and a hugely consequential war in Europe, the Federal Government, similar to other governments across the globe, was forced to go over its finances and re-evaluate expenses for effectiveness and impact. PAP failed the effectiveness and impact test because it had lost its way. The FG reasoned that it had outlived its utility, even more so because it was initially scheduled to end in 2015.

It was against this backdrop that Maj Gen Barry Ndiomu was appointed as the interim administrator of the programme. His mandate was simple, or so it seemed; to supervise the termination of the programme. He was to balance the books, settle all outstanding, and close up shop, as the government was prepared to cut its loss and draw the curtains. That was the script he was handed. But Gen. Ndiomu, not exactly a model undertaker, was ready to author another story, a better story. He would be a reformer, the harbinger of a great restoration.

This was not a strange turn, given his personal and family history. The scion of a great family in Bayelsa, he followed in his father’s footsteps to build one of the finest military careers in the nation, displaying character, talent, and agency in the process. He had a knack for snatching victory from the jaws of defeat, surprising everyone including those who had hitherto thrown in the towel. Courageous and unrelenting, he never backs away from a fight or challenge and manages to always summons enough creativity to win.

PAP lost its way and focus because it lacked creative and integrous leadership, and he was going to provide it. So he set to work, first by redefining the fundamentals and securing, anew, the buy-in of major stakeholders. Consider his visit to the Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, during which he presented a solution to the burden of escalating recurrent expenditure and why the programme has recorded a disappointing success in placing beneficiaries on the path of financial independence and self-sustenance.

“Another thing we have also noticed about the programme in the past, was the fact that the training did not produce the required expertise in these individuals, so for that reason, many of them did not end up in gainful employment,” he said.

“And often times these category of people end up constituting nuisance to the society because they are not employed and so we continue to hear the incidence of pipeline vandalization and other things for which the programme was established to ensure that they do not go back into those type of activities,” he added touching on a subject of extreme importance.

Much has been said about Nigeria’s failure to profit from the spike in the price of oil, following the global energy squeeze caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The principal culprit, besides the lack of local refining capacity, is falling oil output. Pipelines continue to be vandalized, paralyzing systems and denying the country badly needed revenue. It was PAP’s mission to avert this and it had failed. But the problem still needs solving. And Gen. Ndiomu has useful ideas, all of which he has set in motion.

In another meeting with the NSCDC Commandant-General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, he sought an effective partnership that, if pursued, would task young men and women of the Niger Delta with the responsibility of enhancing security, including the protection of pipelines, in the region. This would score two important goals; offer an opportunity for full integration and empowerment to ex-agitators in need of reassurance and productive engagement. This, alongside the supply of invaluable local intel to the security outfit.

“It has gotten to my knowledge that the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps is about to recruit a thousand personnel for pipeline protection and surveillance jobs. We have done a lot to ensure that some of the activities of miscreants within the society in the Niger Delta are checked,” he said.

“Considering the fact that we have these young men and women that we have trained in the Niger Delta and in spite training them, we are also expected to provide them gainful employment. This has been my focal interest since I assumed office because quite a few of them have been trained but have not been gainfully employed.”

“We should have a workable partnership between the Presidential Amnesty Programme and your good office, considering the fact that the objectives are similar because our job is primarily to ensure peace and security across the Niger Delta, including pipeline protection and surveillance,” he concluded.

Back in the Niger Delta, he has also succeeded in selling his vision to those who matter, across both sides of the divide. His restoration of PAP is well underway, and if the FG, and indeed the entire country, is desirous of a peaceful and stable Niger Delta, then it has struck gold with the appointment of Gen. Ndiomu.

John Mayaki is a Journalist, Historian, Diplomat, Archivist, Documentalist, Communication, Culture and Media expert (Coventry University, England). Oxford and Cambridge University-trained Entrepreneurship, Leadership And Sustainability Expert. Professional Consultant on Communication, Management and Strategy (Chattered Management Institute, England).

