By Jimitota Onoyume

GbaramatuVoice is set to hold a one day discourse on the presidential amnesty programme and the federal government’s proposed modular refineries meant to reduce illegal bunkering in the Niger delta region.

Publisher and Chief Executive officer of the medium, Mr Jacob Abai in a statement made available to the Vanguard newspaper said the event billed for November 29,10am at Bon Hotel, Warri, Delta state will evolve innovative ideas to deepen issues around the twin projects of the government to enhance common good.

He said the dialogue with theme , : Presidential Amnesty Programme and Modular Refineries: Towards sustainable human capital relations”, will bring together critical stakeholders from the oil gas sector, researchers and other experts to deeply appraise the programmes and come up with useful recommendations .

“In furtherance of its Niger Delta Economic Discourse Series , the Management of GbaramatuVoice Newspaper, will on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 by 10am, at the BON Hotel, Warri, Delta state, hold a focused group discussion that centres on two separate but related typical and topical issues – the recently extended Presidential Amnesty Programme and Federal Government Proposed abandoned Modular Refineries in the region.

“For a better understanding of the programme, Niger Delta Economic Discourse Series is established by GbaramatuVoice to facilitate research methodologies, publications, and partner relevant agencies of government and private sector on issues that are critical to the development of the oil-rich Nigeria’s Niger Delta region.

“The meeting is in line with the Newspaper’s culture of bringing to the surface, major issues/ills confronting Niger Delta region to where they could be seen and treated, and will have in attendance stakeholders comprising of Niger Delta region ex-agitators, policymakers from at both state and Federal levels, agencies and commissions, development professionals, nedia professionals, traditional rulers from the oil producing communities, representatives of different security agencies and apparatus in the country among others.

Aside from dwelling in details on sustainable actions that could consistently be taken by the Federal Government and other interventionist agencies to project Niger Delta region in good light, the gathering promises to provide a platform for all to ventilate their concerns about the recently extended Presidential Amnesty Programme as well as the Federal Government proposed modular refineries to be sited in the Niger Delta region.

“Among other critical issues to be discussed, the gathering assures to offer a road map for restoring the health and vitality of the Niger Delta region particularly as it pertains to the recently extended Presidential Amnesty Programme while proposing a strategy for sustainable development, empowerment and reintroduction/re integration of the youths of the region to their proper pride of place.

“Most importantly, even as stakeholders will at the meeting highlight in details urgent steps needed to support through training, financing and other technical equipment, of operators of modular refineries in the region as available evidence has shown that most of their refined products assures more quality assurance when compared with products refined abroad, the gathering will in the same vein articulate for President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government consideration modalities for revamping the nation’s refineries.”

RELATED NEWS