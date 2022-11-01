By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Cooking gas explosion has killed one Mrs. Adeola Adewale while she was preparing lunch for her family.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the incident occurred on Monday at Terbanacle Area, around Egbe garage, Omuaran in Irepodun local government area of Kwara State.

The husband who was also trapped inside the building during the explosion was lucky to be rescued alive.

“The terrible gas explosion killed the woman while she was trying to prepare her family food. We just heard a loud noise, and we all rushed to the house after we initially ran away.” said one of the neighbours who craved anonymity.

The transporter said that the firemen were able to put the situation under control on time and saved the victim’s husband who had also been trapped inside the fire explosion.

He added that the fire officers who came to put out the raging fire promptly took the husband to a nearby hospital where he was immediately given medical attention.

Contacted, Kwara state Director of Fire Service, Prince Falade Olumuyiwa who confirmed the incident said the explosion was caused by wrong usage of gas cylinder.

Falade told journalists that areas affected in the building by the explosion, were sitting room, kitchen and dining.

He charged the general public particularly, women to go and learn the correct practice of using cooking gas cylinder and not risk exposing their lives to danger.

RELATED NEWS