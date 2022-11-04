By Bashir Bello

KANO — Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has on Friday presented over N245 billion proposed budget for the fiscal year, 2023.

The budget which is over N45 billion higher than the N196 billion budget in 2022 is tagged budget of Consolidation and Prosperity II.

Presenting the budget before the State House of Assembly, Ganduje said the capital expenditure is N144billion representing 59 per cent while over N100billion representing 41 per cent for recurrent expenditure.

According to him, “the budget is to further consolidate on policies implemented by the government towards economic growth and improving the well-being of the citizens,” Ganduje said.

The Governor while giving a breakdown of the budget said the Education sector gets the lion share with N62 billion representing 27 per cent of the total budget.

Ganduje however said the health sector got the second highest allocation with over N39.1 billion followed by works and infrastructures with N35 billion.

Others include Agriculture sector with N19.9 billion, Water Supply with N15 billion and Security, Law and Justice with N12.8 billion among others.

On his part, the Speaker, Engineer Hamisu Chidari promised to immediately swing into action in order to pass the budget in good time and to meet the January – December budget circle.

Chidari however called on the members of public, Civil Society Organizations among others to get prepared for the public hearing towards smooth passage of the budget.

