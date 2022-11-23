By Bashir Bello

In what appears like the first of its kind in the state, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has in one sitting assented to eleven bills signed into law by the state house of assembly.

Ganduje assented to the bills during its State Executive Council meeting held at the State Council Chamber, Government House, Kano.

The Governor said all the bills that were assented to, are of critical importance for the overall development of the state.

Some of the bills assented to include the Kano State Amended Bill For Persons With Disabilities, Kano State Environmental Pollution Control Bill, 2022, and Kano Metropolitan Area Transport Authority Bill 2022 (KAMATA), among others.

He said “We will not relent in our efforts to continue with the good work we started in all sectors of our society. We place high premium on our citizens living with special needs. That is why we deemed it necessary to assent to Kano State Amended Bill For Persons With Disabilities, to give them special concern.

“Under the new Law those living with special needs now have an established Agency that will take good care of their responsibilities, with concerted effort to make them happier and genuinely accepted in the society. Unlike hitherto when they were regarded as disabled with disability.

“We are aware that this section of our society are always encouraged to feel they belong. We don’t see them as disabled, but citizens with special needs,” he explained.

Governor Ganduje continued when he said that, “As you are aware our great concern for our youth development prompted us to establish Kano State Aliko Dangote Skills Acquisition Centre, Law 2022 to engage our youth for the economic development of our dear state.

“Similarly, because we want to be part of the global effort against global warming, climate change and addressing other environmental challenges, I am signing this Bill to Law, Kano State Environmental Pollution Control Bill, 2022 (1444 A.H.).

“Other Laws are Muhammad Abubakar Rimi, Singa and Galadima Markets Management (Amendment NO.2) Law 2022 (1444 A.H.), Kano University of Science and Technology, (KUST) (Amendment NO. 2) Law 2022 (1444 A.H.) and Kano Metropolitan Area Transport Authority Bill 2022 (KAMATA), among others.

﻿﻿﻿”The remaining Laws are KAROTA Amendment Law (No.1) 2022 (1444 A.H), Kano State Permissible Weights and Weigh Bridges Law 2022, Kano State Supplementary Appropriation Bill 2022, Kano State Pension and Gratuity (Amendment No 3 Law 2022) and Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital Law, 2022,” Ganduje however stated.

