The principles driving the group of five (G5) governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been revealed to symbolise integrity, patriotism, equity, fairness and justice.

The Governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom, made the disclosure during a cultural night and dinner organised by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his colleagues at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday.

Other members of the G5 at the event were the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and the Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, while Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State is presently out of the country for an official engagement.

Thanking Gov. Ugwuanyi for the warm reception he accorded them, Gov. Ortom said that the G5 PDP Governors also known as Integrity Governors are passionate about the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria, stating that “we want things to work.”

The Benue State Governor stressed that “our passion is how can we make things work here in Nigeria by being disciplined,” adding: “It is not about ourselves; it is not about our ego; it is about what we would do to turn around things and ensure the rule of law, due process and integrity in what we do, so that we will have other people visiting us, so that there will be security, so that our economy will be on the right path.”

Pointing out that proffering solutions to the present situation of Nigeria is beyond political affiliation, Gov. Ortom harped on the need for all hands to join together to make the country work for the interest of the people.

“The challenge is that we can see that we are going beneath the bottom. But by the Grace of God we will all put our hands together. It is not just President Buhari, it is not just about political parties, APC, PDP and all other ones, but it is how can we come together and cause things to work for our country, Nigeria.

“God has blessed us. We have everything that is needed to make Nigeria not just the giant of Africa but also the giant of the world if we are able to put ourselves together and work together for our common interest,” he said.

Gov. Ortom on behalf of the G5 Governors, appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi and stakeholders of Enugu State present at the dinner including the Deputy Governor, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi, the PDP State Chairman, Hon. Augustine Nnamani, the PDP governorship candidate, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, his running mate, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, and the Director General, PDP State Campaign Organisation, Chief Ikeje Asogwa, for their hospitality and support and promised that the governors will reciprocate the gesture during the flag off of the PDP state campaign in Enugu.

“We are grateful once again. God bless you and may God continue to bless this union of G5,” he added.

