By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governors Nyesom Wike, Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Seyi Makinde of Rivers, Abia, Enugu and Oyo states respectively have commissioned some roads and electricity projects executed by the Governor Samuel Ortom’s administration.

The projects commissioned Monday in Makurdi township and its environs includes the 9.4 km Tse- Poor Apir Road renamed Ayua Num road executed at the cost of N1.2billion and the 7.7km Yaikyo-Tse Poor Road, now Chief Sule Abenga Road construction cost of N1.4billion.

Others were the 2.0km George Akume-NKST Yina Road now renamed Sen. JKN Waku road built at the cost of N560.4 million as well as the 2.10 km Kaanga-Akaya-Lucy Aluor-Otukpo Road renamed Nyesom Wike Road constructed at the cost N809.088 million.

Also commissioned was the 1.3km Low Cost Housing Estate- Bambam Road, now named after late Chief JC Obande executed at the cost of N379.399 million.

While commissioning the Ayua Num Road and the 14km electrification project at Tse Poor-Mbanima substation and distribution line, Governor Wike acknowledged the importance of roads to economic growth, saying “as an agricultural state, If you don’t have roads to take your farm produce to the city, it makes no sense.

“So, with this road and electrification projects, you have made life simple and easier for the people and that is what good governance is all about. We want to say we are proud of you that you have made promises and today the promise is fulfilled.”

Commending Governor Ortom, his Oyo State counterpart, Makinde said “anywhere road goes, development follows.”

Governor Ugwuanyi while commissioning the JKN Waku Road described Governor Ortom “as a gift to Benue who stood for his people in their time of need.”

He said “electricity is a strong enabler that drives economic development. Our expectation is that the people that live along this 14-kilometre that is covered by this project will be given impetus for greater economic growth.”

Presenting the projects for commissioning, the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Jude Uungwa stated that a good number of the road projects initiated by the Governor Ortom-led administration had been fully completed while some were at various stages of completion.

