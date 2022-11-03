Vanguard’s General Manager/Editor-In-Chief, Mr. Gbenga Adefaye on Thursday harped on the essence of funding in strengthening sustainable agriculture and food industry in Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa.

Adefaye who made the remarks at the ongoing Vanguard Agribusiness and Food Security Summit 2022 themed: “Incentives for the development of Nigeria’s Agro and Allied Businesses”, stressed that food security plays a key role in the overall security and stability of any society.

He explained that Vanguard organised the event as one of the economy sectors’ thought leadership series to stimulate knowledge and examine opportunities for stakeholders in selected sectors considered key to the nation’s economic development.

[VIDEO]:Funding key for strengthening sustainable agriculture, food industry in Nigeria – Adefaye#vanguardbusinessroundtable #VanguardNewspaper pic.twitter.com/hDKZ0Wch2r — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) November 3, 2022

His words: “The Vanguard Food and Agribusiness Roundtable is one of the economy sector thought leadership series promoted by Vanguard Media Limited to stimulate knowledge and examine opportunities for stakeholders in selected sectors considered key to the nation’s economic development.

“This year alone we have executive three of such brain-storming sessions with the flagship event, the Annual Vanguard Economic Discourse, earlier in the year. The last for the year taking place end of this month is the Vanguard Fintech, Cybersecurity & Fraud Summit.

“At Vanguard Media Limited we run on multiple platforms to sustain our contributions to the development of our country and shared prosperity across every strata through knowledge and information distribution to everyone in our space.

“We also support this through all of you present here and many more not at this meeting today because we believe you equally have much to contribute towards building this nation to the stature all of us desire to see.

“At Vanguard Media Limited, we believe in the energies, passions and skills of our citizens in creating and driving a thriving private sector. We also stimulate discussions and multi-party engagements to set agenda for public policies.

“It is in this connection that we created the Vanguard Food and Agro-Business Roundtable to articulate, aggregate and disseminate stakeholders’ positions on this sector of the economy considered very critical to Nigeria’s development.”

“We all know the role of food security in the overall security and stability of any society. We are here today to push the agenda for sustainable agriculture and food industry in Nigeria.

“We are picking a segment of the issues involved in this sector, the issue of funding, believing that entrepreneurship without finance is near futile.

“We have brought together the people from both the food-agro industry and the finance to give us guide on the right way to go.

“We have thrown open the discursions around Incentives for Development of Nigeria’s Agro-allied Businesses; access to funds and the intervention programs; as well as other supports in the Agric and Food Sector, to examine the private sector experiences with a view to counting gains, if any, and then appraise the challenges.

“We hope that with the important stakeholders we have here today we will be able to arrive at good agenda for the government especially as we look forward to a new regime after the elections few months away.”

