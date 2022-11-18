By Efosa Taiwo

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has been named the ’emerging player of the year’ at the 2022 Globe Soccer Awards.

The 23-year-old Napoli forward was given the prestigious award at the gala which was held at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai on Thursday.

Osimhen beat Barcelona’s Gavi and Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde to the prize meant for the best young football talent in the world.

“Congratulations to Victor Osimhen on winning the 2022 #GlobeSoccer Award for POWER HORSE EMERGING PLAYER OF THE YEAR,” Globe Soccer Awards wrote on its Twitter official handle.

Osimhen has had an impressive season for Napoli with 10 goals scored in 14 appearances across all competitions.

The Nigerian international also tops Serie A’s goal-scoring chart with league football going on break for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In other categories, Karim Benzema was named the ‘best men’s player of the year’, Carlo Ancelloti scooped the ‘best manager’.

Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah was named the Tiktok Fans’ Player of the Year while Transfer of the Year went to Erling Haaland.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

Best defender of all time: Sergio Ramos

Executive career award: Adriano Galliani (Monza)

Coach Career Award: Unai Emery

Best Youth Team Of The Year: Benfica

Transfer of the Year: Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Best Scout Of The Year: Juni Calafat (Real Madrid)

Best Agent Of The Year: Jorge Mendes

TikTok Fans’ Player Of The Year: Mohamed Salah

Player Career Award: Wayne Rooney, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romario

Best Sporting Director Of The Year: Maldini and Massara

Best President Of The Year: Florentino Perez (Real Madrid)

Best Coach Of The Year: Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)

Best Women’s Club Of The Year: Lyon

Best Men’s Club Of The Year: Real Madrid

Best Women’s Player Of The Year: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Emerging Player Of The Year: Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

Best Men’s Player Of The Year: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

